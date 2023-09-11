Mark Stoops talks about Akron preparation following Liam Coen’s “medical episode”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops talked about the Wildcats upcoming game against the Akron Zips.

The week three game comes after offensive coordinator Liam Coen was reportedly taken to the hospital on Sunday.

School officials said Coen had a “medical episode” while working in the UK football offices.

“It’s always a challenge because we have a very tight staff and a big group. I’ve been here 11 years, I don’t think I’ve ever gotten emotional on this thing. The emotions could come out on me right now because, you know, we love each other. And when we work, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves. So, when anything happens to any of our staff members, it’s hard. I can’t dive into too much, but we have a lot of special people there,” Stoops said.

Stoops said the team will “move forward” and make corrections following a week two win against Eastern Kentucky.

“We’ll be fine. We’ve got it under control. We’ve worked extremely hard after a challenging day. We had a good work night and got some things in place. We will move forward and get corrections made from this past game and get going on Akron, and have already done both,” Stoops explained.

When asked who would call plays for the offense on Saturday, Stoops responded, “I’m not getting into any of that right now.”

The game against Akron is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

You can catch all of the action from Kroger Field on ESPNU.

