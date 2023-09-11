Man reportedly strangled during Knox Co. home invasion

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into a reported home invasion Sunday evening.

Sheriff Mike Smith said deputies responded to a complaint of a front door being kicked open at a residence on Bingham Town Road in Flat Lick. Investigators said the owner was strangled and had his car keys taken.

Officers said during the incident, Johnathan Hall was reportedly shot once in the left shoulder before he ran into the nearby woods.

Investigators said he was eventually found and taken to Baptist Regional Health Center in Corbin.

After being treated and released, Hall, 46, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.

