Man reportedly strangled during Knox Co. home invasion

Officers said during the incident, Johnathan Hall was reportedly shot once in the left shoulder...
Officers said during the incident, Johnathan Hall was reportedly shot once in the left shoulder before he ran into the nearby woods.(MGN)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into a reported home invasion Sunday evening.

Sheriff Mike Smith said deputies responded to a complaint of a front door being kicked open at a residence on Bingham Town Road in Flat Lick. Investigators said the owner was strangled and had his car keys taken.

Officers said during the incident, Johnathan Hall was reportedly shot once in the left shoulder before he ran into the nearby woods.

Investigators said he was eventually found and taken to Baptist Regional Health Center in Corbin.

After being treated and released, Hall, 46, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
Prosthetic arm stolen
Perry Co. couple relieved after stolen car, prosthetic arm found
WYMT First Alert Weather
Minor flooding closes some roads in Bell County Saturday night
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta...
How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students

Latest News

A Floyd County inmate was indicted on a new charge after he reportedly threatened a federal...
Floyd Co. inmate reportedly threatens federal judge
New programming implemented in Leslie County Schools aims to stop violence at a young age.
‘We’re not going to tolerate bullying’: Anti-violence programs implemented in EKY school system
A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.
Police release name of boy killed on the way to WV bus stop
Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) co-chairs Gov. Andy Beshear and Gayle Manchin announced...
More than $1 million in ARC grants announced for EKY counties