Man facing homicide charges for his role in deadly crash

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One man who was injured in a deadly crash in Corbin in early September has now been charged in the case.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Barnes, 26, of London on Friday.

The arrest stems from a crash on 5th Street Road back on September 3rd that killed Zachary Mathis.

Barnes was in the car and was taken to UK Hospital for his injuries.

He is charged with vehicular homicide and is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $250,000 cash bond.

