Man arrested during burglary in progress at Harlan County doctors home

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges after police caught him in the act of burglarizing a doctor’s home.

It happened on Saturday at a home in Baxter.

The unnamed physician returned home to find a car they did not recognize in the driveway.

They called police and two Harlan County sheriff’s deputies showed with the K9 Sjors.

After the K9 found some of the homeowner’s things in the car, he led the deputies to a man inside the home.

Timothy Roark, 45, of Harlan was arrested without incident.

He is charged with burglary and is being held on at $20,000 cash bond at the Harlan County Detention Center.

