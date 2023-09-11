Man arrested during burglary in progress at Harlan County doctors home

Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center(Harlan County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges after police caught him in the act of burglarizing a doctor’s home.

It happened on Saturday at a home in Baxter.

The unnamed physician returned home to find a car they did not recognize in the driveway.

They called police and two Harlan County sheriff’s deputies showed with the K9 Sjors.

After the K9 found some of the homeowner’s things in the car, he led the deputies to a man inside the home.

Timothy Roark, 45, of Harlan was arrested without incident.

He is charged with burglary and is being held on at $20,000 cash bond at the Harlan County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
Prosthetic arm stolen
Perry Co. couple relieved after stolen car, prosthetic arm found
WYMT First Alert Weather
Minor flooding closes some roads in Bell County Saturday night
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta...
How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students

Latest News

Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) co-chairs Gov. Andy Beshear and Gayle Manchin announced...
More than $1 million in ARC grants announced for EKY counties
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man arrested after firing shots into another vehicle
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing homicide charges for his role in deadly crash
Billy Coleman (left) is facing charges after fight in a grocery store parking lot in Whitesburg...
Tennessee man arrested in Letcher County, more than 30 dogs found inside van