Man arrested after firing shots into another vehicle

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is behind bars for his role in a shots fired complaint in Laurel County.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Old Kentucky 30 and Richmond Road just north of London.

Deputies say Peyton Bobbitt, 18, was accused of firing a gun multiple times at another car from his Chevy truck.

Three of the shots went into the passenger side of the car with a driver and front seat passenger. Neither one of them were injured.

Bobbitt was arrested early Sunday morning and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

He is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

