Mainly dry day ahead, approaching front brings more rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some fog this morning, the skies will slowly clear to some sunshine by this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

Outside of the aforementioned fog early, we will likely see a few clouds before the skies start to clear this afternoon. I can’t rule out a stray shower, but most models are not showing much. The sun later should push us into the low 80s.

Clouds will start to increase tonight ahead of our next system on Tuesday. Lows should drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

The cold front we’ve been tracking for a little bit will arrive on Tuesday and it will bring dreary conditions along with it, especially later in the day. The cloudy skies and the late-day rain chances will keep us in the upper 70s and drop us down into the low 60s overnight as the front slowly tries to track out of here.

Some early chances will hang around for the first half of the day on Wednesday, but should start to move out by the afternoon hours allowing the skies to clear out. Highs will only top out in the mid-70s behind the front, so that will feel nice. Mostly clear skies will take us into Wednesday night and there is a very real chance some folks could wake up in the 40s on Thursday morning. Break the vests and jackets back out!

Thursday, Friday and Saturday look amazing with fall in the air with highs only in the mid to upper 70s to low 80s and lots of sunshine. Lows will be in the 50s all three nights. Our next best chance for rain is Sunday, and it’s not great. Fall is almost here and I’m beyond excited.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

