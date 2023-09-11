Lexington native to appear on CBS show ‘Buddy Games’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new competition reality show hits the screens on Thursday, and a Lexington native is a part of it all.

The show features six teams of four friends who compete in various physical and mental challenges.

“These are my real-life friends who I’ve been friends with for 15 years,” said Andrew Shayde, a contestant on ‘Buddy Games.’

Shayde spent Monday morning on ‘Everyday Kentucky’ giving viewers a sneak peak of ‘Buddy Games.’ He said viewers are in for a hysterical and wild ride.

“‘Buddy Games’ is, like, totally bonkers! Balance, obstacle courses, jumping off things, swimming, mud, and there’s even a little electricity involved,” said Shayde.

‘Buddy Games’ is Shayde’s latest endeavor. He’s no stranger to the big screen. You can see him on other shows, including ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ with his father.

“We were the first team from Kentucky to ever do that show,” said Shayde.

Shayde said when he saw the opportunity to be a part of a show with his best friends, he applied immediately.

“They had no idea I even applied for them. Then they were like, ‘We’re going to do what?’”

Shayde said it’s also a way they can honor two of their friends who recently passed away.

“The last time that all four of us were in a room together was both of their funerals. We were like, ‘man, let’s do something else. Let’s go out and do something fun together and remember what it was like to be goofy together.’”

Shayde’s team on the show is named ‘Team Pride.’ He said they chose the name because they’re all members of the LGBTQ+ community and because of the pride they have in one another.

“The other shows that I’ve done, kind of, prepared me for this one. I knew I was going to give it absolutely everything because I don’t want to have any regrets,” said Shayde.

Shayde said he hopes ‘Buddy Games’ isn’t his last show. He said he’s always open to new adventures and opportunities.

‘Buddy Games’ premiers Thursday at 9 p.m. on CBS.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.