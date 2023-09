LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky football has opened the season 2-0 in non-conference play, but the Wildcats’ SEC opener against Vanderbilt is just 12 days away.

Kentucky and Vandy will kick off at noon Eastern Time and be broadcasted on the SEC Network, the league announced Monday.

The Wildcats lost to the Commodores 24-21 last season at home.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.