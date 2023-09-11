Kentucky remains off the AP Top 25 list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Heading into week three of college football, a new AP Top 25 poll has been released.

Kentucky is 2-0 after beating Ball State in their season opener and then taking down EKU in week two. The Wildcats did not make the cut, but did receive five votes.

Here is the latest AP Top 25:

1. Georgia (2-0)

2. Michigan (2-0)

3. Florida State (2-0)

4. Texas (2-0)

5. USC (3-0)

6. Ohio State (2-0)

7. Penn State (2-0)

8. Washington (2-0)

9. Notre Dame (3-0)

10. Alabama (1-1)

11. Tenneessee (2-0)

12. Utah (2-0)

13. Oregon (2-0)

14. LSU (1-1)

15. Kansas State (2-0)

16. Oregon State (2-0)

17. Ole Miss (2-0)

18. Colorado (2-0)

19. Oklahoma (2-0)

20. North Carolina (2-0)

21. Duke (2-0)

22. Miami (FL, 2-0)

23. Washington State (2-0)

24. UCLA (2-0)

25. Iowa (2-0)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.