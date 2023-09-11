Kentucky lineman earns SEC weekly honor

Eli Cox was all smiles on the UK sidelines.
Eli Cox was all smiles on the UK sidelines.(WKYT)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a standout performance during UK’s 28-17 win over EKU last Saturday, Wildcat offensive lineman Eli Cox has been named Offensive Lineman of the Week by the Southeastern Conference.

The league made the announcement Monday afternoon.

The senior from Nicholasville saw the field for every offensive snap and did not allow quarterback pressure or a sack of QB Devin Leary. Cox also played a clean game offensively, facing no penalties at both right guard and center. The experienced lineman earned an 86 percent game grade by the coaches for his performance.

Cox and the rest of the football Wildcats will be back at Kroger Field on Sept. 16 for a meeting with Akron at 7:30 p.m.

