‘It is a blessing from God’: Family able to buy FEMA temporary unit

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Dwale community of Floyd County, a family affected by the July 2022 flood was able to buy the FEMA temporary manufactured housing unit they were renting.

New homeowners, Karen Spears and her partner Cornelius, bought the home on Monday thanks to FEMA and the temporary housing program.

They said they are excited to have a place of their own after losing everything in the July floods.

“We’ve moved four times, and we are here now, and this is our home, and we can call this home now, and it is a blessing from God,” said Spears.

Spears added it is a huge burden lifted off of her shoulders, not having to worry where she will sleep the next day.

“You just do not know how much of a blessing it is to actually own a home when everything you had was destroyed in the floods,” said Spears.

Spears also said, without the help of Prestonsburg Church of Christ and FEMA, this would not have been possible.

“We needed a washer and dryer and some beds, so I called Shawn and told him what we needed, so he brought beds and a gift card to buy the washer and dryer,” Spears explained.

Shawn Slone is the minister at Prestonsburg Church of Christ. He had never met Spears before the July floods but knew she needed help and wanted to do what he could.

“When she called and the time came that FEMA made her an offer on her house, we were blessed to have the funds to be able to relieve them of that burden and are thankful of God’s blessing,” said Slone.

Slone added they are in works with FEMA to be able to help more flood-affected families.

“We spoke with FEMA and have been referred a family that also needs assistance, and we are going to take a look at that,” added Slone.

John Brogan, who is the Federal Coordinating Officer with FEMA, said some people in Eastern Kentucky suffered the worst days of their lives during the flood, and they want to be there to help them with housing.

“To be able to do something like this with Karen which is so positive it is just a huge step towards everybody’s recovery, so we have no one worrying where will I live next week or even next month,” said Brogan.

Brogan added FEMA is providing this help in multiple counties throughout the region that were impacted by the 2022 floods.

“Direct temporary housing was approved for residents of Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties and is provided for 18 months which then the renter then has the option of purchasing the home at that point,” explained Brogan.

Brogan said this is the first purchase in Floyd County, but it will not be the last.

