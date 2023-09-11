Floyd Co. inmate reportedly threatens federal judge

A Floyd County inmate was indicted on a new charge after he reportedly threatened a federal...
A Floyd County inmate was indicted on a new charge after he reportedly threatened a federal judge.(MGN)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County inmate was indicted for reportedly sending a letter that threatened a federal judge.

Court documents revealed that on February 8, Jerome E. Franklin reportedly sent a letter to the Lexington clerk of the United States District Court that read in part, “I want to personally, Shoot [sic] your Judge right between the eyes with a 38 Special.”

On Sept. 7, a federal grand jury indicted Franklin on one count of mailing threatening communication.

He is currently serving a sentence for a different incident at the Southeast State Correctional Complex in Wheelwright.

Franklin is expected to be in court for an arraignment at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.

