Floyd Co. inmate reportedly threatens federal judge

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County inmate was indicted for reportedly sending a letter that threatened a federal judge.

Court documents revealed that on February 8, Jerome E. Franklin reportedly sent a letter to the Lexington clerk of the United States District Court that read in part, “I want to personally, Shoot [sic] your Judge right between the eyes with a 38 Special.”

On Sept. 7, a federal grand jury indicted Franklin on one count of mailing threatening communication.

He is currently serving a sentence for a different incident at the Southeast State Correctional Complex in Wheelwright.

Franklin is expected to be in court for an arraignment at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.