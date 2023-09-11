Experts stress importance of betting responsibly with legalized sports betting

V.P. of Racing & Sports Wagering Operations at Red Mile, Gabe Prewitt, says the number of people there this weekend exceeded their expectations.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first weekend of sports betting in the Commonwealth was a hit at Lexington’s Red Mile.

“We introduced many new people to the property, and I think that was key for us.” Prewitt said, “We also hosted live racing yesterday. We hosted Weiner dog racing after the races, and we had to have about 5,000 people even for the races and the sports wagering. The property was just electric, so to speak, yesterday. It was just great to see.”

He says no one was shut out, and they were able to get everyone in before kickoff.

Michael Stone with the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling recommends coming up with a plan and asking yourself what gambling is to you when you should gamble, and how much time and money you should spend on it.

“Plan to take breaks whether you are going to go to the restroom or get a coffee, soft drink. Take some breaks after 30 minutes or 45 minutes just to get out of the atmosphere and excitement of the game for a little bit of time.” Stone said.

RonSonlyn Clark is a certified gambling counselor with 20 years of experience. She says problem gambling can affect people of all ages.

“I’ve seen an increase in sports gambling in the past couple of years, even before it was obviously legal in Kentucky. We had a lot of people in Kentucky go over the Ohio River here in our town and just across the blue bridge and just sit in the parking lot to sports wager.” Clark said.

While the legislation passed for sports betting also funded more resources for gambling addiction, there are already other resources available if you need help.

You can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

