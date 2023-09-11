Dr. Anthony Stumbo receives “We See You Care” Award

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. (WYMT) - Ten recipients across 100 hospitals nationwide were selected for the Hicuity Health “We See You Care” award.

Dr. Anthony Stumbo received the award for his dedication to the Intensive Care Unit at his hospitals.

“Dr. Stumbo is a very passionate and engaged physician leader,” Hicuity Health medical director John Kazianis said. “He’s always highly involved in physician and patient data presentation and really actively engaged in monitoring patient outcomes in his hospitals and driving change to make improvements at his hospitals.”

The nationwide award recognized outstanding contributions to patient care and patient outcomes.

The Chief Medical Officer of Appalachian Regional Health in the Big Sandy region has been practicing medicine in Eastern Kentucky for 35 years.

“I could have went anywhere else but I chose to come back home,” Stumbo said. “Because it runs deep. Family runs deep, and friends.”

Stumbo said his personality led him to working with ICU’s.

“I’m a problem solver,” Stumbo said. “I’ve always liked puzzles. When somebody comes and says I can’t breathe, 100 things can cause that. It is my job to find that one single thing to best treat you and get you better.”

Stumbo was surprised by the recognition and said it is a special way to be recognized by his colleagues and show the importance of his work.

“It means a lot to me,” Stumbo said. “It goes to show the work I’ve been doing and the people from Hicuity are doing, taking care of critical patients, goes hand in hand.”

His goal is to leave the field of medicine better off than when he started through succession planning.

