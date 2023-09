HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - McKinnley Alexis Brooke Martin is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

McKinnley graduated from Floyd Central High School with a 4.0 GPA.

She was a member of the Floyd County Early College.

McKinnley also played varsity volleyball and was a white coat recipient for biomedical science.

Congratulations, McKinnley!

