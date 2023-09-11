Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 4
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - (WYMT) - Check out our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 list after week four of high school football in the mountains:
1. Corbin (3-0)
- Beat Pulaski 43-0.
2. Pikeville (2-2)
- Lost to Raceland by one point, 7-6.
3. Bell County (4-0)
- Defeated Perry Central 30-26.
4. Southwestern (1-2)
- Grabbed their first win of the season, taking down Belfry 27-20.
5. Belfry (2-2)
- Fell to Southwestern by a touchdown, 27-20.
6. Rockcastle (4-0)
- Dominated Grant County 63-27.
7. Johnson Central (2-2)
- Beat Breathitt 41-0.
8. Clay County (4-0)
- Took down Harlan County 36-16.
9. Shelby Valley (3-1)
- Won against Middlesboro 50-28.
10. Perry Central (2-2)
- Lost to Bell County 30-26.
