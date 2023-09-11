Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 4

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - (WYMT) - Check out our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 list after week four of high school football in the mountains:

1. Corbin (3-0)

- Beat Pulaski 43-0.

2. Pikeville (2-2)

- Lost to Raceland by one point, 7-6.

3. Bell County (4-0)

- Defeated Perry Central 30-26.

4. Southwestern (1-2)

- Grabbed their first win of the season, taking down Belfry 27-20.

5. Belfry (2-2)

- Fell to Southwestern by a touchdown, 27-20.

6. Rockcastle (4-0)

- Dominated Grant County 63-27.

7. Johnson Central (2-2)

- Beat Breathitt 41-0.

8. Clay County (4-0)

- Took down Harlan County 36-16.

9. Shelby Valley (3-1)

- Won against Middlesboro 50-28.

10. Perry Central (2-2)

- Lost to Bell County 30-26.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
Billy Coleman (left) is facing charges after fight in a grocery store parking lot in Whitesburg...
Tennessee man arrested in Letcher County, more than 30 dogs found inside van
Prosthetic arm stolen
Perry Co. couple relieved after stolen car, prosthetic arm found
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing homicide charges for his role in deadly crash

Latest News

WYMT
Top 5 plays from week four of HS football
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
ARH Sports Overtime Saturday Night-Segment 1-September 9th, 2023 - CATS CORNER
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Sept. 9, 2023
Martin County vs. Paintsville
Martin County flies past Paintsville