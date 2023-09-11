Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 4

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - (WYMT) - Check out our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 list after week four of high school football in the mountains:

1. Corbin (3-0)

- Beat Pulaski 43-0.

2. Pikeville (2-2)

- Lost to Raceland by one point, 7-6.

3. Bell County (4-0)

- Defeated Perry Central 30-26.

4. Southwestern (1-2)

- Grabbed their first win of the season, taking down Belfry 27-20.

5. Belfry (2-2)

- Fell to Southwestern by a touchdown, 27-20.

6. Rockcastle (4-0)

- Dominated Grant County 63-27.

7. Johnson Central (2-2)

- Beat Breathitt 41-0.

8. Clay County (4-0)

- Took down Harlan County 36-16.

9. Shelby Valley (3-1)

- Won against Middlesboro 50-28.

10. Perry Central (2-2)

- Lost to Bell County 30-26.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.