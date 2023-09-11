4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee boy died in an accidental drowning after he got into a swimming pool during a birthday party.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the Saturday evening party with family members in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, WSMV reports. He climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool and entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police.

A guest eventually saw the boy underwater and pulled him from the pool. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta...
How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
WYMT First Alert Weather
Minor flooding closes some roads in Bell County Saturday night
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
Update: More info released about deadly crash in Pike County
Liam Coen.
Liam Coen taken to hospital for “medical episode” Sunday afternoon

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Mainly dry day ahead, approaching front brings more rain chances
Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. (USGS via CNN)
RAW: Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, sending lava shooting into the air (no audio)
Viper, Ky Air Force Veteran dies at 76.
Viper community mourns loss of veteran, local leader
The nationwide award recognizes outstanding contributions to patient care and patient outcomes.
Dr. Anthony Stumbo receives “We See You Care” Award