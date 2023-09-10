Viper community mourns loss of veteran, local leader

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Perry County community is mourning the loss of a local leader and veteran.

Kerry Crutcher, 76, died on September 9 at UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Crutcher was a United States Air Force Veteran.

He was also the Chairman of the Leatherwood Reenactment Committee and a member of the East KY Blacksmith Association.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 13, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel.

The funeral service will also be at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel on Wednesday. It is scheduled to start after the visitation.

Burial will follow at Kilburn Browning Cemetery in Viper.

