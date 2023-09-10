Viper community mourns loss of veteran, local leader

Viper, Ky Air Force Veteran dies at 76.
Viper, Ky Air Force Veteran dies at 76.(Maggard Funeral Homes)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Perry County community is mourning the loss of a local leader and veteran.

Kerry Crutcher, 76, died on September 9 at UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Crutcher was a United States Air Force Veteran.

He was also the Chairman of the Leatherwood Reenactment Committee and a member of the East KY Blacksmith Association.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 13, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel.

The funeral service will also be at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel on Wednesday. It is scheduled to start after the visitation.

Burial will follow at Kilburn Browning Cemetery in Viper.

You can read the full obituary for Kerry Crutcher here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
Kentucky linebacker D'Eryk Jackson (54) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
Update: More info released about deadly crash in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
Trooper pulls snake out of car ‘like it was a cute little kitten,’ driver says

Latest News

Michael Peters has hosted a total of 14 September 11 memorial services since 2001 and this...
9/11 memorial ceremony takes place in London
Triathlon Pic
Triathlon supports UK Eye Research
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students
Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia