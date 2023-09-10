UK and EKU fans talk rivalry, honoring legendary Coach Roy Kidd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action Saturday taking on an opponent close to home with the Colonels of Eastern Kentucky University.

Two teams separated by 30 miles met at Kroger Field on Saturday for an interstate week two matchup.

“It’s really exciting. Just to have the in-state people come in and play. It just gives a little more ... even though it’s not a rivalry, it kind of gives a little more feeling to the game,” Luke Goins, who is a junior at the University of Kentucky, said.

A game that sees many families divided.

“She’s an Eastern graduate school graduate,” Stephen McKenzie said about his daughter Emily Fyffe.

She responded with “I’ve always been a Cats fan though.”

“I was too, but I gotta pull for my school,” McKenzie, who graduated from EKU, said. “Eastern Kentucky University meant a lot to me for my life. It made me have the quality of life that I have now. I love Eastern and that’s why I’m wearing the maroon today.”

Even siblings split sides.

“I have family that goes to EKU right now, so there is always a little bit of camaraderie between me and my sister. She goes there,” Goins said.

But this Saturday, both fan bases gathered for something bigger than the game.

“I can’t say enough about Roy Kidd, about what he means to people in Richmond. I appreciate UK fans respecting him as well. I think he’s respected statewide for what he’s accomplished and people in Richmond revere him like no other,” McKenzie said.

The Colonels honored college football hall of fame coach and Corbin native Roy Kidd with special helmet decals.

“Just being able to honor him and be a part of that, it’s a really cool experience,” Goins said.

A man who has left an everlasting impact on all who know him.

“Just how much he meant to EKU, to Madison County, to Richmond, to me, to my family and to the state of Kentucky football. I love this game, and coach loves this game. All of the things that man has done for this state is incredible,” EKU Head Coach Walt Wells said about Coach Kidd.

