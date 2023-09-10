Triathlon supports UK Eye Research

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past 20 years people from across the state have gathered for the Susan Bradley Cox Tri for Sight Triathlon. This year just over 300 participants signed up to compete - completing a 400m swim, a 12 mile bike, and run a 5K. All for a great cause - UK Eye Research.

The event is named after Susan Bradley-Cox, a USA Triathlon Hall of Famer from Paducah Kentucky. Her influence as a coach of the UK Masters Swim Program has drawn many to the event in support.

Jody Shoup, the race director said that ” She has taught many of us how to swim. She led the Masters Program at UK for a long time, she still teaches swim and team training, so she has been very good at motivating local athletes.”

One local athlete made history for the event, as the first visually impaired athlete to compete.

" I have 3% in this eye. And 13% in this eye and I don’t have any peripheral vision” said participant Sandi McCoy

While passing competitors can make the race difficult due to her visual impairment, nothing can slow Sandi down. She said, “Having low vision is definitely a challenge, but I feel like I just take it each day at a time. I mean at one point I mean at one point in my life I just didn’t think it was possible.’

And it was people like Susan and Sandi that motivated athletes throughout all legs of the competition.

“ I believe you can do anything you set your mind to,” reminded McCoy.

