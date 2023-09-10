Triathlon supports UK Eye Research

Triathlon Pic
Triathlon Pic(WKYT)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past 20 years people from across the state have gathered for the Susan Bradley Cox Tri for Sight Triathlon. This year just over 300 participants signed up to compete - completing a 400m swim, a 12 mile bike, and run a 5K. All for a great cause - UK Eye Research.

The event is named after Susan Bradley-Cox, a USA Triathlon Hall of Famer from Paducah Kentucky. Her influence as a coach of the UK Masters Swim Program has drawn many to the event in support.

Jody Shoup, the race director said that ” She has taught many of us how to swim. She led the Masters Program at UK for a long time, she still teaches swim and team training, so she has been very good at motivating local athletes.”

One local athlete made history for the event, as the first visually impaired athlete to compete.

" I have 3% in this eye. And 13% in this eye and I don’t have any peripheral vision” said participant Sandi McCoy

While passing competitors can make the race difficult due to her visual impairment, nothing can slow Sandi down. She said, “Having low vision is definitely a challenge, but I feel like I just take it each day at a time. I mean at one point I mean at one point in my life I just didn’t think it was possible.’

And it was people like Susan and Sandi that motivated athletes throughout all legs of the competition.

“ I believe you can do anything you set your mind to,” reminded McCoy.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
Kentucky linebacker D'Eryk Jackson (54) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
Update: More info released about deadly crash in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
Trooper pulls snake out of car ‘like it was a cute little kitten,’ driver says

Latest News

Michael Peters has hosted a total of 14 September 11 memorial services since 2001 and this...
9/11 memorial ceremony takes place in London
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students
Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
Dollywood Theme Park
Dollywood earns five Golden Ticket Awards