Top 25 College Football coaches poll announced
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WYMT) - CBS released the Coaches Poll top 25 teams after Week 2 of college football on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky did not make the list, but the Wildcats did receive a notable 38 votes after they beat Ball State and EKU during their first home games of the season.
Here is the full Coaches Poll top 25 list:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Florida State
4. Ohio State
5. USC
6. Texas
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Tennessee
10. Alabama
11. Notre Dame
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. LSU
15. Kansas State
16. Oklahoma
17. Oregon State
18. North Carolina
19. Ole Miss
20. Duke
21. Colorado
22. Clemson
23. Miami
24. Iowa
25. UCLA
