Top 25 College Football coaches poll announced

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WYMT) - CBS released the Coaches Poll top 25 teams after Week 2 of college football on Sunday afternoon.

Kentucky did not make the list, but the Wildcats did receive a notable 38 votes after they beat Ball State and EKU during their first home games of the season.

Here is the full Coaches Poll top 25 list:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Florida State

4. Ohio State

5. USC

6. Texas

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tennessee

10. Alabama

11. Notre Dame

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oklahoma

17. Oregon State

18. North Carolina

19. Ole Miss

20. Duke

21. Colorado

22. Clemson

23. Miami

24. Iowa

25. UCLA

