Slightly drier air on Monday before another cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances look to decrease on Monday as some drier air settles into the region, but we are tracking more showers for midweek and some fall-like temperatures by the end of the week.

Tonight Through Monday Night

An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible into this evening, especially before midnight. However, we are tracking some drier air for the overnight hours. Lows fall into the lower-60s under a partly cloudy sky.

We are tracking mainly dry conditions to kick off the work week. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall threat is low. Highs on Monday rebound into the mid-and-lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Into Monday night, we remain mostly dry, but clouds begin to increase across the region as we are monitoring our next weather system. Lows dip into the mid-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Another Cold Front On The Way

Our next weather system looks to sweep across the region by midweek. As a result, we are tracking an increase in moisture and rain chances.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday, so be sure to grab the rain gear as you walk out the door. Temperatures stay in the upper-70s because of clouds and showers. We are tracking more showers into Tuesday night. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Lingering showers will be possible on Wednesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the mid-70s, while lows dip into the lower-50s by Wednesday night as cooler, drier air filters into the area.

Incoming Fall Preview

We gave you the First Alert last week for incoming fall weather, and we are still tracking it for Thursday and Friday.

The forecast looks fantastic for outdoor festivals and week five of high school football.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday.

Highs remain in the mid-and-upper-70s.

Lows dip into the mid-and-lower-50s for most, but some upper-40s are possible in our cooler pockets, so you may need a light jacket or sweater if you have outdoor plans for Thursday night and Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.