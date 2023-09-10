Sen. Rand Paul and Daniel Cameron speak at annual Simpson County GOP Picnic

This year’s keynote speakers were Senator Rand Paul and the GOP candidate for Governor of Kentucky, Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of the Republican Party of Simpson County gathered together this afternoon for the annual GOP Picnic.

This year’s keynote speakers were Senator Rand Paul and the GOP candidate for Governor of Kentucky, Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Cameron spoke about his campaign’s strong points with Election Day less than two months away.

Senator Rand Paul showed his support for Cameron, and urged the residents of Simpson County to join him in his endorsement.

“We can win. We will win, but we have to work very hard over the next two months. Help us elect the next Governor of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron,” said Paul.

Cameron spoke about his campaign’s strong points with Election Day less than two months away. Some of the topics discussed were COVID-19 and protecting law enforcement

“As the next Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, there will be no vaccine or mask mandates in Kentucky,” said Cameron.

“That is different from Andy Beshear because he will never say that. We saw what Andy Beshear did. He shut down schools, churches and a lot of small businesses. People are still hurting because of it. We need leadership in this state that reflects the values of our folks.”

One of the policies Cameron wants to enact is more safety measures for law enforcement in the Commonwealth. He said that anyone who murders a police officer will receive the ultimate punishment.

“If someone commits the ultimate act and murders a police officer, they are going to face the death penalty,” said Cameron.

“I believe that we need to support our law enforcement community. That is why I have over 200 law enforcement officials that have endorsed this campaign and the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has endorsed this campaign.”

The annual picnic served as a rally of Republican supporters hoping to gain momentum heading into November.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 7. To get registered to vote in the upcoming election, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
Kentucky linebacker D'Eryk Jackson (54) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
Update: More info released about deadly crash in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
Trooper pulls snake out of car ‘like it was a cute little kitten,’ driver says

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
UK and EKU fans talk rivalry, honoring legendary Coach Roy Kidd
Unsettled weather pattern wraps up the weekend
Special needs kids were the focus of the Harlan Shrine Clubs Challenge and Fun event to give...
Harlan Shrine Club hosts Challenge and Fun event
Operation Christmas Child
Fall marks the kickoff for a busy season for a special mission