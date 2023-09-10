Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia

OH/KY/WV (WYMT/WSAZ) - 9-10-2023 Update: The man who was a suspect in an Ohio murder case, carjacked several women, including two in Eastern Kentucky and took three hostages at a West Virginia gas station is dead.

It all came to a head Sunday morning when David Maynard was spotted at a Speedway gas station in the Wayne County community of Ceredo.

Ceredo, Kenova, Huntington, and West Virginia State Police were checking businesses in the area making sure they were aware that Maynard was in the area and to use extra caution.

Kenova Police Chief Bob Sullivan told our sister station WSAZ that he took the hostages when he was confronted by WVSP. We’re told he took them to the storage area of the store and holed there for a while. Negotiators were able to get him to release two of the hostages early in the standoff.

At some point, there was a shooting between officers and Maynard, leading to his death.

The third hostage was rescued following the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Original Story 9-9-2023:

A man wanted in connection with a murder case in Ohio has been spotted in Eastern Kentucky.

It all started on Friday, when police arrived at a home on 3rd South Street in Ironton, Ohio following a report of gunshots.

Inside the home, officers with the Ironton Police Department found one person dead and another tied up.

Following an investigation, police discovered David Maynard was the suspect in the case. The man who died was his stepfather Donald Wood and the woman who was tied up was his ex-girlfriend.

“A 39-year old female was tied up using cords and [officers] cut her loose, then proceeded to clear the rest of the house and they found a 78-year-old male deceased,” said Ironton Chief of Police Dan Johnson told our sister station WSAZ.

Police have issued a murder warrant for Maynard, who is considered armed and dangerous. Johnson also said he is wanted on multiple other charges including kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft of the motor vehicle, and weapons under disability.

Investigators believe Maynard ditched the truck he was originally in after the shooting in Carter County and abducted one woman. When he got to Lawrence County, Kentucky, police believe he ditched that car, kidnapped another woman and stole her car.

“We are looking at two abductions. The lady in the first abduction was able to free herself, drive to safety, and call 911. We are still trying to identify the lady who was abducted in the second vehicle and to positively identify the vehicle also,” said Trooper Shane Goodall, PIO for the KSP post in Ashland.

No information is available on the license plate of the vehicle Maynard is believed to be driving. He was last seen wearing a plaid button-up shirt and hat when he was spotted on Saturday.

Maynard was last seen wearing a plaid button up shirt and hat on Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police. (Kentucky State Police)

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

