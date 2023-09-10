Minor flooding closes some roads in Bell County Saturday night

WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least two roads were closed for a time Saturday night due to high water issues.

Officials with Middlesboro Police reported to NWS Jackson that U.S. 25E near Hardees and 15th Street, both in Middlesboro, were impassable due to flooding.

NWS Jackson also reported nearly 2″ of rain fell in one hour in the Meldrum community. First Alert Pinpoint Doppler also showed similar rates around 8:30 Saturday night near Middlesboro.

If you have any pictures or videos of high water that you would like to share, you can do so here. You can add them to the breaking news bubble.

You can also get the latest alerts for your area on the First Alert Weather app or here.

