Minor flooding closes some roads in Bell County Saturday night

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least two roads were closed for a time Saturday night due to high water issues.

Officials with Middlesboro Police reported to NWS Jackson that U.S. 25E near Hardees and 15th Street, both in Middlesboro, were impassable due to flooding.

NWS Jackson also reported nearly 2″ of rain fell in one hour in the Meldrum community. First Alert Pinpoint Doppler also showed similar rates around 8:30 Saturday night near Middlesboro.

