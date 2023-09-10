Liam Coen taken to hospital for “medical episode” Sunday afternoon
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s offensive coordinator Liam Coen suffered a “medical episode”, school officials said Sunday.
The news comes after a 28-17 win against EKU on Saturday.
The incident reportedly happened while Coen was working in the UK football offices around 12:40 p.m., Kentucky Athletics said in a twitter post.
Officials confirmed Coen is in good condition and is expected to be released from UK Chandler Hospital on Monday.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.