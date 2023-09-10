Liam Coen taken to hospital for “medical episode” Sunday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s offensive coordinator Liam Coen suffered a “medical episode”, school officials said Sunday.

The news comes after a 28-17 win against EKU on Saturday.

The incident reportedly happened while Coen was working in the UK football offices around 12:40 p.m., Kentucky Athletics said in a twitter post.

Statement from @universityofky :



On Sept. 10, 2023, at approximately 12:40 p.m., assistant football coach Liam Coen had a medical episode while at work at UK’s football offices on campus. He is currently in good condition at UK Chandler Hospital, while doctors and medical… — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) September 10, 2023

Officials confirmed Coen is in good condition and is expected to be released from UK Chandler Hospital on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.