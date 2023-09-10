Hundreds visit EKY for battle reenactment

Battle of Middle Creek
Battle of Middle Creek(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson and Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people from across the region came to Floyd County to learn about and reenact the Battle of Middle Creek.

The battle was originally fought during the American Civil War on January 10, 1862.

More than 160 years later, people had the chance to participate in different events regarding the battle.

Patrick Davis, President of the Friends of Middle Creek, said he wants people to learn about the history of the battle because of its importance.

“And what we’re doing here is, we’re trying to present history in a historically accurate way, and we’re trying to make sure people are connected to their actual history through the battlefield,” Davis explained.

He added the reenactment allows people to be connected to the battle.

“It’s important to have something tangible, something that people can hold onto and say, ‘This is what happened here and this is what the experience was,’” Davis said.

Davis added the group is still trying to increase attendance to pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
Kentucky linebacker D'Eryk Jackson (54) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
Update: More info released about deadly crash in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
Trooper pulls snake out of car ‘like it was a cute little kitten,’ driver says

Latest News

Viper, Ky Air Force Veteran dies at 76.
Viper community mourns loss of veteran, local leader
Michael Peters has hosted a total of 14 September 11 memorial services since 2001 and this...
9/11 memorial ceremony takes place in London
Triathlon Pic
Triathlon supports UK Eye Research
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students