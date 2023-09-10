Fall marks the kickoff for a busy season for a special mission

Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Child(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, leaders of several organizations gathered to participate in the Operation Christmas Child workshop.

Operation Christmas Child is a mission project for Samaritan’s Purse, giving Christmas gifts to children across the world.

September is the beginning of a busy season as leaders begin collecting and making boxes to give to children.

Kentucky River Region Area Coordinator Carlton Hughes said the project is easy, yet impactful.

“You can go to any kind of discount store or Walmart or the dollar store. It’s almost like a mission trip because you’re buying items for boxes that are going to go around the world,” he said.

He said the past couple of years were difficult due to Covid and the July 2022 flood.

“In 2021, when I took over as the Area Coordinator of the region, we had the highest incident of Covid in the United States so, we didn’t have a normal year then. Last year, late July, when we were trying to kick in and start planning for this event, that’s when the flood happened,” he explained.

Hughes said he hopes this year’s donations and events bring a sense of normalcy.

“We’re just really hoping that God will show up again and we’ll get a lot of shoeboxes to bless more children around the world,” he said.

To learn more about the project, click here.

To contact your regional office, you can click here.

