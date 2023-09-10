9/11 memorial ceremony takes place in London

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, the Laurel County Fairgrounds hosted London’s 9/11 memorial.

Event Coordinator Michael Peters has hosted 14 of these memorials since 2001. However, he said this year would be his last.

“Two weeks after my event last year I was walking in Walmart and I had a mini-stroke and after that, my wife told me no more,” said Peters.

Knowing it would be his last, Peters said he poured everything he had into this year’s event.

“I put everything into this one, literally everything I’ve got and I can feel it, it is just weighing on me and on my heart and I don’t think I can do another one,” explained Peters.

Peters added that many younger people do not know what actually happened on 9/11 or the impact it had on the country, so it is important to teach them.

“A lot of them, they may have heard about it but they do not know what actually took place on September 11, 2001. It is something they hear about but do not know, we need to teach them because they are our future,” said Peters.

At Sunday’s event, Peters hoped someone would come forward and want to take the reigns of hosting this event in 2024.

“I hope someone will come along and say, ‘Hey Michael pass the torch to me and let me do this, all the stuff here the flags and everything they can have and I will donate it all to them’. I just want someone to continue to commemorate our veterans and first responders because if we don’t do it who is going to do it,” added Peters.

Fire, EMS, police, first responders and veterans from across the region were in attendance at Sunday’s memorial.

They said the event gives them a chance to come together and remember those who lost their lives during the attack.

