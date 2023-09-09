WYMT, ARH present checks during ARH Game of the Week

Check Presentation
Check Presentation(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, Hazard traveled to Letcher Central.

During the game, Jessica Johnson, the CNO at Whitesburg ARH, presented a $1,000 check to Letcher Central Principal Dr. Scott Billiter.

Johnson also presented a $1,000 check to Hazard Principal Cathy Patrick and Hazard Athletic Director Eddie Browning.

WYMT and ARH are proud sponsors of Friday night’s game and the high school athletic programs.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

