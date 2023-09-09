WYMT, ARH present checks during ARH Game of the Week

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, Hazard traveled to Letcher Central.

During the game, Jessica Johnson, the CNO at Whitesburg ARH, presented a $1,000 check to Letcher Central Principal Dr. Scott Billiter.

Johnson also presented a $1,000 check to Hazard Principal Cathy Patrick and Hazard Athletic Director Eddie Browning.

WYMT and ARH are proud sponsors of Friday night’s game and the high school athletic programs.

