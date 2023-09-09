Update: More info released about deadly crash in Pike County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.(MGN)
By Jarrod Allen and Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 9-9-2023 Update: We are learning more about a deadly crash in Pike County on Thursday.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 23 just outside Pikeville.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found two trucks were involved and one had rear-ended the other one.

The driver of the truck that was hit, Herman Coleman, 66, of Pikeville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Original Story 9-7-2023: Kentucky State Police are investigating a collision on U.S. Route 23 near Pikeville.

State Police say no other details are available to be released publicly at this time.

WYMT will share updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Boy hit and killed on the way to catch school bus
Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power announces planned outages
Amber Spradlin’s body was found along Arkansas Creek in the Martin community of Floyd County...
Floyd County seeking special prosecutor in ‘violent assault’ and murder of Amber Spradlin
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson

Latest News

SOMERSET MAN UNDER ARREST
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announces burglary arrest
Amber Spradlin's family speaks at the news conference hosted in her honor.
Floyd County murder victim’s family not in support of county’s special prosecution request
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Amber Spradlin Update - 11
Pulaski Co. football honoring late player Andrew Dodson
Pulaski Co. football honors late player on Senior Night