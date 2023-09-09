Update: More info released about deadly crash in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 9-9-2023 Update: We are learning more about a deadly crash in Pike County on Thursday.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 23 just outside Pikeville.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found two trucks were involved and one had rear-ended the other one.

The driver of the truck that was hit, Herman Coleman, 66, of Pikeville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Original Story 9-7-2023: Kentucky State Police are investigating a collision on U.S. Route 23 near Pikeville.

State Police say no other details are available to be released publicly at this time.

