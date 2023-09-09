Unsettled weather pattern wraps up the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered chances for showers and storms will linger for the rest of the weekend before we get a little break early next week.

After some early chances tonight, skies will try to clear some overnight. Fog will likely develop late. Lows will drop into the low to mid-60s.

Clouds increase again on Sunday as showers and storms roll back in. Highs will only make it into the upper 70s, if that. Skies clear out on Sunday night with some more fog late. Lows will drop into the low 60s.

After a mainly dry Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, the forecast turns soggy again on Tuesday. The good news is that the rain chances on Tuesday are the cold front that looked like it was originally going to move in on Wednesday, so that means we get to the good stuff a little earlier. Yes, there is some good stuff in this forecast, unless you like hot weather.

Highs on Monday will make it back into the low 80s, possibly for the last time for a little while. Lows will drop into the low 60s. Tuesday’s front will keep temps in the mid to upper 70s during the day and take us down into the upper 50s overnight. Do you see where this trend is going?

After a few showers early Wednesday, skies will clear and highs will only be in the mid-70s and could drop into the UPPER 40s in spots Wednesday night! Did someone say fall? I, for one, am absolutely not complaining.

Highs for the rest of next week will stay in the mid to upper 70s with sun and clouds. Perfect weather.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

