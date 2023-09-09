Superhero 5K Supports Overdose Recovery

Superhero 5K Supports Overdose Recovery
By Alexa Minton
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This morning in Mt Sterling, community members gathered in support to race for Overdose awareness at the Superhero Run 5K hosted by the Montgomery County ASAP and Health Department.

The Superhero Recovery Awareness Run welcomed runners to Mt Sterling for not only a fun run, but to raise money for Overdose recovery. Montgomery health Department teamed up with the Agency for Substance Abuse Policy to show what it takes to be a supportive member and worker in the overdose recovery community.

April Smith, Board Member of the Agency for Substance Abuse Policy states that, “People who work in recovery are absolutely heroes because they are called to do that work. Its hard work sometimes, but its rewarding work, its purposeful and we just look at everybody in this community - the people that are running the facilities, the clients, and everybody involved - we just look at them as superheroes.”

Overdose Recovery options within Montgomery county are growing at the moment, currently having locations such as a residential facility, several outpatient facilities and even Medicaid-assisted treatment facility. But its the compassion behind those involved that called runners to support today - a message of community that runner Alan Newkirk felt resonated with him;

“Runners always support each other. There is a little cliché that says ' we don’t race to beat each other, we race to be with each other’. So you know we have a lot of people out having fun, and a lot of them are running side by side - whether they are in the same class or not, I mean they are technically competing - but they run side by side,” said Newkirk.

And side by side all runners ran, with capes billowing in the wind - walking away with more than just a 5k medal - but something else then can spread within their community.

" Hope.” Smith shared, “The hope of recovery. We are a community coming together in unity - that there is help, you don’t have to do it by yourself. Don’t ever feel like you have to do it alone. There is so many people out here to support you, so just reach out and take that first step.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Boy hit and killed on the way to catch school bus
Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power announces planned outages
Amber Spradlin’s body was found along Arkansas Creek in the Martin community of Floyd County...
Floyd County seeking special prosecutor in ‘violent assault’ and murder of Amber Spradlin
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson

Latest News

Knott County Gingerbread Festival
‘People are coming back’: Gingerbread Festival returns following devastating flood
Unsettled weather pattern wraps up the weekend
London Police department searching for theft suspect.
London PD needs help identifying a theft suspect
Domestic assault arrest made by the Corbin Police Department.
Corbin Police Department make domestic assault arrest