Southwestern picks up first win on the road

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Southwestern Warriors battled it out with the Belfry Pirates in week four at Haywood Stadium.

Warriors monopolized the scoreboard in the first half, leading 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Caden Woolum would answer for Belfry. He scored the Pirates’ first touchdown of the game in the second quarter. Paired with the point after kick, Belfry hit the board trailing the Warriors 14-7.

Woolum later connected with Dre Young for a touchdown, pushing behind the Warriors 14-13

After a scoreless third, Southwestern pushed its lead when Caden Cunnagin recovered a fumble to give the Warriors a 20-13 lead.

Belfry hit the end zone with 4:11 to play when Woolum passed to Young again, cutting the Warriors lead 27-20.

Southwestern would hang on for the 27-20 win.

Southwestern is now 1-2, and Belfry drops to 2-2.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.