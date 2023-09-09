Somerset woman indicted on abuse, neglect charges following death of her mother

Adra McDonald has been indicted on charges of abuse and neglect following the death of her...
Adra McDonald has been indicted on charges of abuse and neglect following the death of her mother.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A Somerset woman has been indicted on charges of knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult following the June 28 death of her mother, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 27, officials responded to a call at the residence of Karen McDonald, 67, of Somerset. Upon arrival, officials found Karen McDonald on the floor of her residence, where she is said to have fallen several weeks prior. Karen McDonald was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where she died the next day.

During an initial investigation, officials learned that McDonald’s daughter, Abra, resided with her.

Upon investigation, officials determined that Abra McDonald made no attempts to contact someone to assist her mother in getting up from the floor, despite having cellular phone service and nearby neighbors. Officials also determined that the residence had no running water.

Evidence was presented to a Pulaski County grand Jury on Sept. 5. A grand jury returned the indictment on Sept. 8. The charge is a Class C felony, punishable by five to 10-years in prison.

Adra McDonald is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Boy hit and killed on the way to catch school bus
Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power announces planned outages
Amber Spradlin’s body was found along Arkansas Creek in the Martin community of Floyd County...
Floyd County seeking special prosecutor in ‘violent assault’ and murder of Amber Spradlin
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson

Latest News

Unsettled weather pattern wraps up the weekend
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
Update: More info released about deadly crash in Pike County
SOMERSET MAN UNDER ARREST
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announces burglary arrest
Amber Spradlin's family speaks at the news conference hosted in her honor.
Floyd County murder victim’s family not in support of county’s special prosecution request