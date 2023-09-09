Somerset woman indicted on abuse, neglect charges following death of her mother

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A Somerset woman has been indicted on charges of knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult following the June 28 death of her mother, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 27, officials responded to a call at the residence of Karen McDonald, 67, of Somerset. Upon arrival, officials found Karen McDonald on the floor of her residence, where she is said to have fallen several weeks prior. Karen McDonald was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where she died the next day.

During an initial investigation, officials learned that McDonald’s daughter, Abra, resided with her.

Upon investigation, officials determined that Abra McDonald made no attempts to contact someone to assist her mother in getting up from the floor, despite having cellular phone service and nearby neighbors. Officials also determined that the residence had no running water.

Evidence was presented to a Pulaski County grand Jury on Sept. 5. A grand jury returned the indictment on Sept. 8. The charge is a Class C felony, punishable by five to 10-years in prison.

Adra McDonald is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

