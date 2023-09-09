Scores from across the mountains for week four of high school football

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week four of high school football.

FRIDAY (9/08):

Southwestern 27, Belfry 20

Scott 3, Knox Central 44

Betsy Layne 50, Knott Central 22

Breathitt County 0, Johnson Central 41

Shawnee 28, Jackson County 14

Leslie County 25, Harlan 8

West Carter 27, Floyd Central 28

Bath County 0, Estill County 43

Harlan County 16, Clay County 36

Lewis County 28, Prestonsburg 42

Hazard 7, Letcher Central 54

Shelby Valley 50, Middlesboro 28

Fairview 22, Morgan County 62

Madison Central 7, North Laurel 14

Martin County 27, Paintsville 3

Bell County 30, Perry Central 26

Bland-Rocky Gap 6, Phelps 20

Raceland 7, Pikeville 6

Eminence 56, Pineville 30

Pike Central 27, Powell County 24

Waggener 27, Williamsburg 44

Madison Southern 14, Wayne County 19

South Laurel 7, Whitley County 28

Garrard County 21, Somerset 48

Magoffin County 14, Russell 53

Corbin 43, Pulaski County 0

Grant County 27, Rockcastle County 63

SATURDAY (9/09):

Two mountain teams will take the field on Saturday.

Lynn Camp is scheduled to play Bellevue at 6 p.m.

Jenkins will play Livingston Academy at 5:30 p.m.

You can catch scores from both games on our Saturday ARH Sports Overtime.

