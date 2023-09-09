Scores from across the mountains for week four of high school football
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week four of high school football.
FRIDAY (9/08):
Scott 3, Knox Central 44
Betsy Layne 50, Knott Central 22
Breathitt County 0, Johnson Central 41
Shawnee 28, Jackson County 14
Leslie County 25, Harlan 8
West Carter 27, Floyd Central 28
Bath County 0, Estill County 43
Harlan County 16, Clay County 36
Lewis County 28, Prestonsburg 42
Hazard 7, Letcher Central 54
Shelby Valley 50, Middlesboro 28
Fairview 22, Morgan County 62
Madison Central 7, North Laurel 14
Martin County 27, Paintsville 3
Bell County 30, Perry Central 26
Bland-Rocky Gap 6, Phelps 20
Eminence 56, Pineville 30
Pike Central 27, Powell County 24
Waggener 27, Williamsburg 44
Madison Southern 14, Wayne County 19
South Laurel 7, Whitley County 28
Garrard County 21, Somerset 48
Magoffin County 14, Russell 53
Grant County 27, Rockcastle County 63
SATURDAY (9/09):
Two mountain teams will take the field on Saturday.
Lynn Camp is scheduled to play Bellevue at 6 p.m.
Jenkins will play Livingston Academy at 5:30 p.m.
