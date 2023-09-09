Pulaski Co. football honors late player on Senior Night

Pulaski Co. football honors late player on Senior Night
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County community honored the memory of Andrew Dodson at Senior night.

Dodson died in April after collapsing during a practice game.

The clash between Pulaski County and Corbin seemed to contain all the elements of a classic Friday night, yet there was still something missing.

“No question, Andrew’s looking down tonight, and he’s beaming,” Dodson’s father Alan said.

His father is convinced Andrew is here in spirit, but Pulaski County made sure their late senior would make it out on the field with his teammates one more time.

“He was the light of my life, and he has such an amazing spirit that shines down on all of us today and all the players here,” said Dodson’s girlfriend, Allie Elise Baird.

His mom, Amy, knows that spirit was undeniably youthful,

“Very much a teenager,” said Amy. “Loved to sleep late and eat. Typical boys!”

But she says he was also an upstanding young man who would be sending a strong message to his maroons if he could.

“He’s telling all of his teammates one of his favorite expressions which is ‘go get ‘em,’ said Alan. “He was there to be involved in whatever life offered him.”

Unfortunately, the game did not go the Maroons’ way. This one just ended a lopsided victory for the Redhounds of Corbin. But regardless of the result, Andrew’s Family says this community has been amazing to him, and they say it was awesome just to be a part of the pre-game ceremony.

Pulaski County also took time at tonight’s game to honor their former coach, John Brown. Coach Hines says Brown led the Maroons from 1988 until 1994. He died in August at the age of 75.

