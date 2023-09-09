Pikeville falls to state championship runner-up Raceland by one point

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers and the Raceland Rams had a rematch of their 2022 Class A state championship game Friday night, but this time, the Rams walked away with the win.

A dart from Panther QB Isaac Duty to junior Bradyn Hall would allow the Panthers to score on their first possession of the game, but the extra point was blocked, putting Pikeville ahead 6-0.

After chipping away at a strong Pikeville defense in the first quarter, Raceland would find the endzone themselves on their first possesion. The Rams’ secured their extra-point to give them the lead 7-6 at the end of the quarter.

For the remainder of the game, the Panthers and the Rams would take turns forcing turnovers, posing tough defense, making solid runs and sharp passes, but both programs would struggle to convert on fourth downs.

Early in the second quarter, Raceland’s defense sacked Duty twice on back-to-back plays. The Panthers then turned around and sacked Ram QB Logan Lundy to get the ball back.

Neither program would find the endzone again for the rest of the game, allowing Raceland to avenge their state championship loss to Pikeville last year.

The final score was 7-6.

The Panthers fall to 2-2, while Raceland improves to 2-1.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.