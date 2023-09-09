‘People are coming back’: Gingerbread Festival returns following devastating flood

Knott County Gingerbread Festival
Knott County Gingerbread Festival(WYMT)
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Every year, Knott County hosts the Gingerbread Festival from the first Thursday after Labor Day until Saturday.

Last year, following the July 2022 flood, they had to cancel it due to the devastation the natural disaster left in its wake.

This year, thousands of folks returned to celebrate the annual tradition and the resilience of Eastern Kentucky.

Co-chair of the festival’s board of directors Melodie Robinson said people are excited to have a sense of normalcy again.

“We just had an outpouring of people that have come together and helped us and I just think people are coming back,” she said.

She said since the flood, they have received a lot of support from the community wanting them to host the festival this year.

“Coming together, people have just come in and say. ‘What can I do to help you, how can we make this good again, how can we come back,’” she explained.

