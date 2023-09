NORTH LAUREL, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Laurel Jaguars took on the Madison Central Indians at home on Friday.

It was a low-scoring affair, with North Laurel downing Madison Central 14-7.

After the win North Laurel moves to 2-2 on the season.

Madison Central is still searching for its first win. They drop to 0-4.

