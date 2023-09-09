Neon Days returns ‘bigger and better’ after town nearly destroyed in 2022 flood

By Nic Martindale
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - If you went out to one Eastern Kentucky festival this weekend, you might have found it hard to believe that most of the area it was held in was underwater just more than one year ago.

Neon Days was back in full force on Friday and Saturday and people filled the streets of the Letcher County city.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to COVID and last year due to the floods, but city officials and organizers say they were happy to be back at it.

“Everybody was shut up during COVID and couldn’t get out and couldn’t wait to get out then we had the flood and now they are just pouring out everywhere,” Neon Mayor Ricky Burke said.

Burke said this year’s event was even more special because people have worked around the clock trying to get the city back on its feet.

“We received some FEMA money for the floods to put down some new black top and complete some projects to continue to move forward and improve our city,” Burke said.

The event, which wrapped up Saturday, featured everything from food to live music and much more.

Organizers said they are already gearing up for next year’s festival.

