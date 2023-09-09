More info released about man wanted in multi state search on murder charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a murder case in Ohio has been spotted in Eastern Kentucky.

It all started on Friday, when police arrived at a home on 3rd South Street in Ironton, Ohio following a report of gunshots.

Inside the home, officers with the Ironton Police Department found one person dead and another tied up.

Following an investigation, police discovered David Maynard was the suspect in the case. The man who died was his stepfather Donald Wood and the woman who was tied up was his ex-girlfriend.

Police have issued a murder warrant for Maynard, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe Maynard ditched the truck he was originally in after the shooting in Carter County and abducted one woman.

He then drove that vehicle to an unknown location, swapped cars, and abducted another woman, according to KSP Trooper Shane Goodall, who gave an update to our sister station WSAZ live from Louisa Saturday night. That video is attached to this story. He was last seen in Lawrence County.

No information is available on the license plate of the vehicle Maynard is believed to be driving.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

