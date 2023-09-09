More info released about man wanted in multi state search on murder charges

Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook(Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson, Marlee Pinchok and Matt Lackritz
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a murder case in Ohio has been spotted in Eastern Kentucky.

It all started on Friday, when police arrived at a home on 3rd South Street in Ironton, Ohio following a report of gunshots.

Inside the home, officers with the Ironton Police Department found one person dead and another tied up.

Following an investigation, police discovered David Maynard was the suspect in the case. The man who died was his stepfather Donald Wood and the woman who was tied up was his ex-girlfriend.

Police have issued a murder warrant for Maynard, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe Maynard ditched the truck he was originally in after the shooting in Carter County and abducted one woman.

He then drove that vehicle to an unknown location, swapped cars, and abducted another woman, according to KSP Trooper Shane Goodall, who gave an update to our sister station WSAZ live from Louisa Saturday night. That video is attached to this story. He was last seen in Lawrence County.

No information is available on the license plate of the vehicle Maynard is believed to be driving.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Boy hit and killed on the way to catch school bus
Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power announces planned outages
Kentucky linebacker D'Eryk Jackson (54) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
Update: More info released about deadly crash in Pike County
Amber Spradlin’s body was found along Arkansas Creek in the Martin community of Floyd County...
Floyd County seeking special prosecutor in ‘violent assault’ and murder of Amber Spradlin

Latest News

Neon Days returns after three years due to COVID and the July Floods and the community showed...
Neon Days returns ‘bigger and better’ after town nearly destroyed in 2022 flood
Special needs kids were the focus of the Harlan Shrine Clubs Challenge and Fun event to give...
Harlan Shrine Club hosts Challenge and Fun event
Knott County Gingerbread Festival
‘People are coming back’: Gingerbread Festival returns following devastating flood
Unsettled weather pattern wraps up the weekend