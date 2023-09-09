Martin County flies past Paintsville

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cardinals beat the Tigers 27-3 Friday night.

Aiden Horn got Martin County on the board first in the 2nd quarter with a short rushing touchdown.

The Red and White exploded in the second half going for 20 points in route to their win.

Martin County moves to 2-2 and will play Magoffin County on the road Friday, September 15.

Paintsville drops to 1-3 and will head to Leslie County on Friday, September 15.

