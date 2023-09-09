Man wanted on murder charges in Ohio last seen in EKY

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a murder case in Ohio has been spotted in Eastern Kentucky.

It all started on Friday, when police arrived at a home on 3rd South Street in Ironton, Ohio following a report of gunshots.

Inside the home, officers with the Ironton Police Department found one person dead and another tied up.

Following an investigation, police discovered David Maynard was the suspect in the case. The man who died was his stepfather Donald Wood and the woman who was tied up was his ex-girlfriend.

Police have issued a murder warrant for Maynard, who is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a dark-colored sedan.

Kentucky State Police say Maynard was spotted in Lawrence County on Saturday.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

