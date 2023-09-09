Louisville singer D’Corey Johnson returns to AGT for another performance

D'Corey Johnson singing a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
D'Corey Johnson singing a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.(NBC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville native D’Corey Johnson returns to America’s Got Talent with another live performance on Sept. 12.

The results of the week’s competition will air Wednesday.

Johnson’s success began in 2021 when a video of him singing the National Anthem at his school went viral.

Since that viral video, he’s been performing at various sporting events and has appeared on television shows like Inside Edition, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Today with Hoda & Jenna, Fox & Friends, and ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.

The 11-year-old has adopted the motto, “A Voice 4 All People.”

Johnson recently finished a national 51-city tour, and said his ultimate dream is to one day become an EGOT recipient.

For more information or a full list of acts moving forward, please visit the official show site by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
Kentucky linebacker D'Eryk Jackson (54) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
Update: More info released about deadly crash in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
Trooper pulls snake out of car ‘like it was a cute little kitten,’ driver says

Latest News

Michael Peters has hosted a total of 14 September 11 memorial services since 2001 and this...
9/11 memorial ceremony takes place in London
Triathlon Pic
Triathlon supports UK Eye Research
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students
Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
Dollywood Theme Park
Dollywood earns five Golden Ticket Awards