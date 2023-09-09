Letcher Central runs away from Hazard in ARH Game of the Week

Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week featured a week four showdown between the Hazard Bulldogs and the Letcher Central Cougars.

As we approach the halfway point of the regular season, both teams were looking to gain momentum before district play.

Letcher Central got the 54-7 win.

The Cougars improve to 2-2.

With the loss, Hazard falls to 1-3.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power announces planned outages
Police: Boy hit and killed on the way to catch school bus
Police line graphic
Sheriff: Child dies following shooting involving another child
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
KSP investigating collision on US-23 near Pikeville
Deadly crash in Harlan County
US-421 open again in Harlan County, one person dead

Latest News

Check Presentation
WYMT, ARH present checks during ARH Game of the Week
Tate Rice - Clay County QB
WYMT Week 3 Player of the Week: Clay County’s Tate Rice
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Mountain News at 11 - UKLL
WYMT
Team of the Week: Jackson County Generals