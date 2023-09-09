Letcher Central runs away from Hazard in ARH Game of the Week

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week featured a week four showdown between the Hazard Bulldogs and the Letcher Central Cougars.

As we approach the halfway point of the regular season, both teams were looking to gain momentum before district play.

Letcher Central got the 54-7 win.

The Cougars improve to 2-2.

With the loss, Hazard falls to 1-3.

