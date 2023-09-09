Kentucky creeps past EKU Colonels 28-17 in week 2 intrastate matchup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats took down EKU in a tale of two halfs, 28-17.

The Colonels held Kentucky to a three-and-out on the first drive of the game and blocked the punt.

After EKU’s offense took over, Parker McKinney scrambled for a long third down touchdown to take a 7-0 lead in Lexington early.

Near the two-minute mark in the first quarter, Kentucky’s defense brings enough pressure to get the stop the Cats needed, setting up the offense at their own seven-yard line.

EKU would lead at the end of the first, 7-0.

Early in the second, UK finally caught a break on defense after Trevin Wallace forced a fumble and Alex Afari recovered it.

The second quarter would continue to be filled with turnovers.

EKU redshirt sophomore linebacker Frank Lee deflected and caught a Devin Leary pass for an interception.

Then on the following drive, the Colonels gave it right back on a floated pass by McKinney that was grabbed by Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston, his first career interception.

With less than two minutes left in the first half, a 36-yard punt return from UK wide receiver Barion Brown gave the Wildcats a boost. The next play, Leary would throw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tayvion Robinson to tie the game going into halftime at seven a piece.

On the Colonels’ first drive of the second half, their offense marched down the field and finished with a 21-yard field goal, retaking the lead 10-7.

Midway through the third quarter, Tayvion Robinson would retake the lead to put the Wildcats back up, 14-10, on his second touchdown of the day.

Kentucky’s Barion Brown would get his first touchdown in the third quarter, improving the Wildcats’ lead to 21-10.

EKU would keep it a game though, with McKinney passing up the middle to a wide-open Braedon Slone. The game inched closer, 21-17.

Not too much later, UK running back Ray Davis would make a great grab rolling out the backfield for a 24-yard touchdown, putting the Cats up 11 at 28-17.

The day would end at Kroger Field as a tale of two different halfs as UK held on to win, 28-17.

