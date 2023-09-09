Harlan Shrine Club hosts Challenge and Fun event

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some very special kids got a chance to enjoy something fun close to home this weekend.

The Harlan Shrine Club hosted the 2nd annual Challenge and Fun event at the Shrine Club Fairgrounds in Putney on Saturday.

The kids were able to participate in games such as bean bag toss, basketball, Frisbee toss, putt-putt golf and more.

Lonnie Hill, the president of the organization, said before you would have to leave the mountains to find an event like theirs.

“You have to go all the way to Lexington to find an event like this that honors and recognizes the special needs kids with fun activities like this,” Hill said.

Lisa Perry, who is a parent of a special needs child herself, said as the population of differently-abled kids grows in our region, they are going to need more opportunities to be involved.

She adds that within the special needs community, there is a fear of new things and it will take time to get kids interested in attending the event.

“There is a fear of trying something new and stepping out of their comfort zone and the parents of the kids who have helped make this happen have pushed their kids and that in turn has brought in more kids,” Perry said.

Right now in Harlan County, there is also a summer baseball league and a basketball league for differently-abled children. Perry said this event continues to raise awareness for one part of the community that is often overlooked.

The Harlan Shrine Club plans to host the event again next year, hopefully bringing more kids in from across the state.

