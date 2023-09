PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans in Pulaski County came out to support the Maroons and to honor the memory of Andrew Dodson at Senior Night.

The crowd received week four’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

Corbin secured the 43-0 win over Pulaski County.

