Corbin paints the town red in Pulaski home opener

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - After three straight games on the road to open the high school football season, the Pulaski County Maroons returned home to take on the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten’s number one team, the Corbin Redhounds.

After early offensive struggles, the Redhounds blew past the Maroons, shutting them out 43-0.

Before the game, the Maroon’s honored former teamate, Andrew Dodson, and former coach, John Brown, as well as celebrated the seniors.

Pulaski’s first two drives resulted in fumbles that gave Corbin possession.

After being shut down on the first drive, the Redhounds put points on the board courtesy of a Cole Stevens touchdown run.

Despite developing drives that put Pulaski deep in Redhound territory, the Maroons struggled to find the endzone.

Things started to look up for Pulaski County as they were able to work their way to the one yard line.

However, the next play resulted in a fumble in the back of the endzone, resulting in a touchback.

Corbin head coach Tom Greer was pleased with his team’s performance but knows there is more work to be done.

“The 43 was good” Greer said. “I felt offensively did a nice job ... Anytime you can come here and play and win, it’s good. We know going into the season it’s a 15 game step. We gotta climb that mountain.”

